Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $812,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,242,000 after purchasing an additional 139,378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $136.86. The company had a trading volume of 375,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,384. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

