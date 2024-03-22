Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $166.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,676. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $168.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

