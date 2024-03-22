Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 16,275 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of EPR Properties worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 207,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,707. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 167.51%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

