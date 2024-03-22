Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 163,120 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 157.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,120 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RQI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RQI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 279,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,953. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $12.64.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

