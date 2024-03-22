Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,476 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.8 %

American Tower stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

