Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 54,342 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,342 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. 77,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,403. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

