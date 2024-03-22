Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after buying an additional 232,652 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.88. 8,891,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,367,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.