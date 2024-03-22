Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $92.40. 1,191,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

