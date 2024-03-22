Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.47. 795,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

