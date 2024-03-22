Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 27,834 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,834 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $22,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.64. 294,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,316. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

