Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 32,492 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,492 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,312. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.