Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 42,523 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,523 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 621,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 244,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. 486,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.