Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,609 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,211. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $200.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.79. The company has a market cap of $569.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

