Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 47,011 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,011 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $49.77. 15,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

