Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 607 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $336,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 341,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.