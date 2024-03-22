Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 77,617 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,617 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 89,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 62,569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

ECH stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 249,053 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

