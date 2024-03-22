Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.80. The stock had a trading volume of 841,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,796. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

