Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $328,000 Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 7,103.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,898,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after buying an additional 1,871,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 270.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 415.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 151,998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA EPOL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,078. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

