Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $4.59 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 122.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 3.1 %

SLG traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

