Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $410,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 196,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,621. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.