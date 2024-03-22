Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,826 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

URA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,417. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $32.60.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

