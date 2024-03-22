Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 813,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,647,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,213,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after buying an additional 659,984 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 425,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,149,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

