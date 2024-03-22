D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DHI opened at $161.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $162.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

