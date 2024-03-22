Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Issue $1.31 Quarterly Dividend

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.31 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend by an average of 78.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,764,000 after acquiring an additional 151,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,717.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 75,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

