DarioHealth (DRIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect DarioHealth to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 9,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,810. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DarioHealth by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DarioHealth by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DarioHealth by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

