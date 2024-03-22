David Rae Sells 12,441 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Rae sold 12,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total transaction of C$123,787.95.

David Rae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, David Rae sold 6,301 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total transaction of C$62,316.89.

On Monday, March 11th, David Rae sold 12,497 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$124,595.09.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

TSE DPM traded down C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.91.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.34.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

