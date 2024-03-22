Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 1.9% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE DECK opened at $934.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $843.36 and a 200-day moving average of $683.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.