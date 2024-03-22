Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 0.3% Following Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $111.79 and last traded at $113.72. 1,696,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,800,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.04.

Specifically, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,539,103 shares of company stock valued at $843,924,579. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

