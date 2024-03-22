Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.79.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.