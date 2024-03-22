dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.92 and last traded at C$6.46. Approximately 196,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 149,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price target on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price target on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

About dentalcorp

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

