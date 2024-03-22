Desjardins Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.71.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Crescent Point Energy

CPG traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.55. 1,651,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,721. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.16 and a 12-month high of C$11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.90.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.