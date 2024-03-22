Desjardins Lowers NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$14.75

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.58.

NVA stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.53. 128,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,756. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.86. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

