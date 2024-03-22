Desktop Metal, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Desktop Metal in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Desktop Metal’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a "sell" rating on the stock.

DM opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $247.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

