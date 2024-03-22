Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DVN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

DVN stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,495 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

