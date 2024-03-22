Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Dexus Convenience Retail REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.
About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.