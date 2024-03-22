dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $34.09 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and $272,822.81 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00018298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00130468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009553 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,165,674 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99919313 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $186,526.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

