Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.1% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,675 shares of company stock worth $4,341,396. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

FANG opened at $194.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.84 and a 52 week high of $195.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

