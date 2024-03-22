Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $224.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.17. 85,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.49. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $121.84 and a one year high of $195.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,675 shares of company stock worth $4,341,396 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $965,786,000 after buying an additional 2,388,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.