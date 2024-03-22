DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 111,010 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 6.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 1.23% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $147,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.81. The stock had a trading volume of 442,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,215. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $224.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

