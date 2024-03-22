Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.81

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 121200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen acquired 2,290 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,014.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300 shares of company stock valued at $10,075. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,789,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.