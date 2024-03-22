Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 966,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $23,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,898,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.63. 173,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,028. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

