Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 921,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 348,585 shares.The stock last traded at $46.93 and had previously closed at $46.89.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.