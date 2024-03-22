Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $52.10

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.10, but opened at $53.96. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $53.66, with a volume of 1,784,458 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMF. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 268,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 39,154 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.