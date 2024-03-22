Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.51. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 4,545,415 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 771.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,014 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.