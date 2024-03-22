Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.51. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 4,545,415 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.