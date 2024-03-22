Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.82 and last traded at $64.62. Approximately 107,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 282,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

IRON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

