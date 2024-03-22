Disc Medicine’s (IRON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

IRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,287. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93.

In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

