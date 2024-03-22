DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,867. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

