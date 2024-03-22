Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Reduced by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.46. 436,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

