Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.01

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 189015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,437,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at $204,564,864.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $662,474.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,334,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,437,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at $204,564,864.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,990 shares of company stock worth $7,147,576 in the last ninety days. 74.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 168.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 163.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.