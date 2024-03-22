Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 15th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The business had revenue of C$16.33 million for the quarter.
